June is Dairy Month. Since we’re living in the Dairy State, it’s your patriotic duty to consume as many dairy products as possible. Sure, you could pour skim milk over your breakfast cereal and enjoy some plain Greek yogurt with fruit after lunch. But we prefer to celebrate Dairy Month in the most delicious way — and that means eating ice cream! And we’re pretty sure whipped cream is also a dairy product, so go ahead and build that sundae.

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish are back in action tonight at Simmons Field. The Kingfish are hosting the Traverse City Pit Spitters for a 6:35 p.m. game. It’s “The Sandlot” Night, celebrating the iconic baseball movies. For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

Bicycle racing is back tonight at the Washington Park Velodrome. The historic venue in Washington Park, 1901 Washington Road, hosts bicycle racing every Tuesday through the summer (except July 4). Registration for Tuesday night racing opens at 6 p.m., with racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Tonight’s races include Tuesday Night Premier Races — State Scratch Race. Tuesday night racing is held under the discretion of USA Cycling, and a valid USA Cycling license is required to compete. For more information, visit the Velodrome’s website at kenoshavelodromeracing.com.

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is open daily for the season. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.

“From Curiosity to Science” — a permanent exhibit — can be toured on the second floor of the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The exhibit offers visitors the chance to “take a journey of discovery from the 1600s through modern museum displays.” Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.