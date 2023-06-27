Aloha! June 27 is Pineapple Day. Celebrate by enjoying the tropical fruit freshly cut. Or, if you’re feeling ambitious, make a pineapple upside down cake. And you better top it with whipped cream, of course.

Step out and join the Kenosha Public Library Walking Club! The walks take place the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 8:30 a.m. Today’s walk starts at Navy Memorial Park at the Kenosha Harbor, 5220 Sixth Ave. Everyone is welcome. Note: This route is wheelchair accessible. Maps and route information can be found on www.mykpl.us/walkingclub.

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish are back in action tonight at Simmons Field. The Kingfish are hosting the Kokomo Jackrabbits for a 6:35 p.m. game. It’s “Strike Out Cancer Night,” so we expect to see plenty of wand action at the ballpark. For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

Bicycle racing is back tonight at the Washington Park Velodrome. The historic venue in Washington Park, 1901 Washington Road, hosts bicycle racing every Tuesday through the summer (except July 4). Registration for Tuesday night racing opens at 6 p.m., with racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Tonight’s races include the annual Bill Schulte Memorial Junior Trophy Race. Tuesday night racing is held under the discretion of USA Cycling, and a valid USA Cycling license is required to compete. For more information, visit the Velodrome’s website at kenoshavelodromeracing.com.

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is open daily for the season. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.

“From Curiosity to Science” — a permanent exhibit — can be toured on the second floor of the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The exhibit offers visitors the chance to “take a journey of discovery from the 1600s through modern museum displays.” Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.