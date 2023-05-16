Are you ready for some grilling? Today is National Barbecue Day. It is celebrated every May 16 to serve as a reminder of the delicious food that Americans have access to. Go to a restaurant or have a grill in your own backyard. Just make sure you celebrate the day with great fervor ... and flavor!

Here come the riders! The 2023 bicycle racing season opens today at the Kenosha Velodrome featuring Premier Racine. The Washington Park Velodrome opened in 1927 and is the oldest operating velodrome in the country. It’s the only track in the state. The velodrome is a 333-meter track. Spectators are welcome to watch the bicycle races. Admission is free on “the hill” for any night of racing. The races are from 7 to 10 p.m. most Tuesdays throughout the summer at the velodrome, 1821 Washington Road.

There is live music at the Union Park Tavern this evening, 4520 Eighth Ave., this evening. George TNT kicks off karaoke tonight at 9 p.m.

A Spring StoryWalk Trail is open at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road. Hawthorn Hollow, in partnership with the Kenosha Public Library, is offering walks telling the story “Crinkle, Crackle, CRACK: It’s Spring!” in a self-guided walk starting on Old MIil Road and ending across the Pike River with a talk-home craft, while supplies last. This free event is open today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Check out the free “Loyal to the Union: Ohio in the Civil War” exhibit at the Civil War Museum in Kenosha. Explore the people and events that made the Buckeye state unique and so important to the Union cause. At the time of the Civil War, Ohio was the oldest and most established state in the Upper Middle West. The Ohio River and a well-established network of railroads moved troops, food and supplies. Ohio contributed more soldiers per capita to the Union Army than any other northern state. Ohio’s location made it a major route for African American freedom seekers traveling to Canada. The museum at 5400 First Ave. is open today 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibit is available daily through June 4.