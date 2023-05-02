May 2 is International Harry Potter Day. Potterheads all over the world celebrate on this day as it marks the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts — May 2, 1998 — which is also the day Harry Potter finally defeats the wicked Lord Voldemort. To celebrate, watch one of the “Potter” films again, pick up a “Potter” book or just cast a few spells.

The UW-Parkside Parkside Range, the university’s a cappella group, is performing at 7 tonight in UW-Parkside’s Bedford Concert Hall, on the west side of the campus at 900 Wood Road. The Range performs a mix of in-house arrangements and hit songs. Ami Bouterse, a member of UW-Parkside’s music department faculty since 2004, launched Parkside Range in 2016. Tickets are $10 for adults; $5 for senior citizens, students and UW-Parkside staff. For tickets, go to uwp.edu/therita or call 262-595-2564. A free livestream option is also available on the UW-Parkside website.

Head to the Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, “Legos at the Library” from 5 to 6 p.m. Participants will “build with Legos and display your creation at the library.” This is a free event, recommended for ages 5 and up. For more library programs, log on at www.mykpl.info.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.

New exhibits are now on display at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The new exhibits feature works from the Racine Art Guild, plus solo show winners from the Winter Juried Show 2022 and works from the Area Artists Group and Kemper Lakefront Studios. The Anderson Arts Center is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.