May 23 is World Turtle Day, celebrating the animal, not the chocolate candy. So show some love to our fine-shelled friends today.

Bicycle racing is back tonight at the Washington Park Velodrome. The historic venue in Washington Park, 1901 Washington Road, hosts bicycle racing every Tuesday through the summer (except July 4). Registration for Tuesday night racing opens at 6 p.m., with racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Tonight is “CAT 5 Novice Night.” All races are free for spectators to watch from the grass ringing the track. Tuesday night racing is held under the discretion of USA Cycling, and a valid USA Cycling license is required to compete. For more information, visit the Velodrome’s website at kenoshavelodromeracing.com.

This is your last week to see these exhibits at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.: Works from the Racine Art Guild, plus solo show winners from the Winter Juried Show 2022 and works from the Area Artists Group and Kemper Lakefront Studios. The shows run through May 28. The Anderson Arts Center is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.

Head to the Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, for “UnbeLEAFable Art!” From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. today, children are invited to “create your own botanical prints through the magic of crayon rubbings.” The crafting activity includes using “a variety of plants and leaves to create unique, kid friendly art.” Note: This free event is designed for children ages 3 to 5. For more library programs, log on at mykpl.info.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.