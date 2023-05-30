Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

May 30 is Water a Flower Day. It’s a great habit to get into during the upcoming warmer, drier summer days. Celebrate by giving all of your household and garden plants an aquatic treat.

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish continue the team’s 2023 season today, with a game against the Kalamazoo Growlers. The game starts at 6:35 p.m. at historic Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road. It’s “Hot Dog Hundo” at the ballpark, with $1 hot dogs. Gates open at 5:35 p.m. To purchase tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.

Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is now officially open daily for the season. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.

Note: No bike racing tonight at the Washington Park Veldodrome while it undergoes maintenance. Check the Facebook page for the Velodrome for updates.