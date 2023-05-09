Today you may want to celebrate something small but mighty. Tuesday, May 9, is National Hurray for Buttons Day. Buttons often go unappreciated, so celebrate the small, functional article, and show gratitude for its existence. The oldest known button dates back to 5000 B.C. in the Indus River Valley and was made from a curved shell. It was not until the 13th century that buttons served as fasteners, and this, along with buttonholes, first appeared in Germany before spreading throughout Europe.

AS part of local activities for Tourism Week, everyone gets in free the Civil War Museum’s main exhibit, “The Fiery Trial,” an immersive exhibit with a 360-degree film, “Seeing The Elephant.” (The other areas of the museum are always free.)

Stop by the Wisconsin Welcome Center at I-94 and Highway 165 for free sausage and cheese samples (while supplies last), courtesy of Brat Stop. Visit Kenosha staffers are at the center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The Pringle Nature Center in Bristol’s Spring StoryWalk is available. Presented with the Kenosha Public Library, the StoryWalk allows families to follow along with a nature storybook as they hike in Bristol Woods County Park. This spring, visitors can read “Spring is Here” by Will Hillenbrand and look for signs of spring on the trails. Visit the park any time and begin behind at the yellow trail behind Pringle Nature Center. This is a free, self-guided program you can do at any time.

The Southport Light Station Museum, 5117 Fourth Ave., is now open for the season, offering tours and climbs through Oct. 29. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors are welcome to climb the 1866 Southport Lighthouse: $10 for adults and $5 for ages 8-12. Children must be 8 or older to climb. All ages are welcome inside the free maritime museum. For more information, visit kenoshahistorycenter.org.