Sept. 12 is Gym Day, so get going on that daily workout ... or finally get back to the gym and lift a few weights. Or ... at least THINK about getting active. In a cruel twist, today is also Chocolate Milkshake Day. Enjoy a treat AFTER you’ve jogged a few laps around the gym (or around the block).

The Kenosha Public Library’s Walking Club meets at 8:30 this morning at Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road in Somers. Participants should meet in front of the Nature Center, to the left of the parking lot. This walk is mostly flat terrain and is not wheelchair accessible due to grass and mulch paths. Walkers should wear comfortable walking shows and clothing — and show up on time. “We will leave promptly at 8:30 a.m. from each meeting location,” library officials said. Everyone is free to join this walk. Maps and route information can be found on the library’s website, mykpl.us/walkingclub. Note: Registration is not required for each walk unless you want a reminder email.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting “Planet or Plastic?” The exhibit “shines a spotlight on the fragility of the natural environment due to the global plastic waste crisis.” The show runs through Jan. 14. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

The Milwaukee County Zoo is offering a special attraction: “Dino Don’s Journey to the Ice Age,” open through Oct. 7. The exhibit features “a magnificent menagerie of giant mammals who roamed the world “ during the ice ages, which started some 2.4 million years ago, when glaciers covered vast parts of the world. Visitors will “meet” animals including saber-toothed tigers, giant sloths and woolly mammoths. Admission is $4, in addition to regular zoo admission. milwaukeezoo.org.

Head to Union Park Tavern this evening, 4520 Eighth Ave., for trivia at 7 p.m. and karaoke, starting tonight at 9. We hear you do a great rendition of “Purple Rain.”