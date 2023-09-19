Today’s the day to honor those who help you make sure your phone and computer run smoothly. It’s National IT Professionals Day. It takes a solid set of skills and talents to fill the shoes of an I.T. pro so, today, we say thanks to the people who come to fix our devices when they stop working the way they should.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., hosts “Seasons of Stitching,” the Southport Quilters Guild’s 2023 show. The show features more than 70 quilts crafted by guild members. The quilt exhibit, along with other art shows at Anderson, is open through Oct. 15. The Anderson Arts Center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

It’s Pumpkin Time at Jerry Smith Farm on highways L and EA in Somers, now recurring daily. The hand-painted pumpkin displays are always free. Visitors of all ages can enjoy more than two dozen hand-painted pumpkin displays. Jerry Smith Farm is located at 7150 18th St. and is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets for paid activities, including hay rides, a bound pad, corn maze, climbing wall of tires and much more can be purchased at the gate or online for pre-purchase.

Why not check out the exhibit “Planet or Plastic?” on display at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. It is designed to “shine a spotlight on the fragility of the natural environment due to the global plastic waste crisis,” according to exhibit organizers. The exhibition was developed by the National Geographic Society and is made up of 70 photographs and a video, all used to raise awareness of society’s dependence on plastic by visually depicting the crisis. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

And if you are Downtown, you can also stop by the “Faith in the Fight” exhibit on display at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., which tells the story of how religion, the interpretation of the Bible and the break up of the church in the southern states helped influence the start of the Civil War. The temporary exhibit was curated by museum staffers Doug Dammann, Gina Radandt, Rachel Klees Andersen, Dean DeRose and Martin Antaramian, along with several research volunteers. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.