Forget about all those fancy toppings: Sept. 5 is Cheese Pizza Day. Because sometimes keeping it simple is the best idea of all. Enjoy!

The local forecast calls for more hot, sunny weather today — so head to a nearby beach to cool off. Kenosha County has an abundance of public beaches, on Lake Michigan and on smaller, inland lakes. Lake Michigan beaches are Pennoyer Park Beach: 3601 Seventh Ave., Simmons Island Beach: 5001 Simmons Island Drive, Eichelman Park Beach: 6125 Third Ave., Southport Beach: 7825 First Ave. and Carol Beach public beach: A few blocks south of 106th Street on Lakeshore Drive in Pleasant Prairie. Admission is free. Note: There are no lifeguards on duty at any Lake Michigan beaches. Be careful out there! Currents can be very dangerous.

The Milwaukee County Zoo is offering a special attraction: “Dino Don’s Journey to the Ice Age,” open through Oct. 7. The exhibit features “a magnificent menagerie of giant mammals who roamed the world “ during the ice ages, which started some 2.4 million years ago, when glaciers covered vast parts of the world. Visitors will “meet” animals including saber-toothed tigers, giant sloths and woolly mammoths. Admission is $4, in addition to regular zoo admission. milwaukeezoo.org.

Head to Union Park Tavern this evening, 4520 Eighth Ave., for trivia at 7 p.m. and karaoke, starting tonight at 9. We hear you do a great rendition of “Purple Rain.”