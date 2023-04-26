April 26 is Pretzel Day, 24 hours to celebrate this salty (or, sometimes, sweet) snack. If you’re feeling particularly adventurous, you can always try making your own with one of the hundreds of recipes online. Or whip up a snack mix using store-bought hard pretzels, seasonings and other snack mixes. However you do it, Pretzel Day is a great time to celebrate this wonderful treat.

Head to the Northside Library for another movie in the Big Read program “Daring Debuts: a Series of First Films,” 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Like the Big Read Novel, “Homegoing,” these films are successful firsts. The films include the first films of successful directors. The films are: April 26: “Brick,” directed by Rian Johnson (Rated R). May 3: “Get Out,” directed by Jordan Peele (Rated R). Admission is free.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., hosts a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. Today’s program focuses on raccoons, the bandits of the animal world. This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.

New exhibits are now on display at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The new exhibits feature works from the Racine Art Guild, plus solo show winners from the Winter Juried Show 2022 and works from the Area Artists Group and Kemper Lakefront Studios. The Anderson Arts Center is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.