Hold onto your hats ... and wallets ... and sunglasses ... and phones ... Aug. 16 is Roller Coaster Day. In this area, there’s no better place to celebrate than Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill. The theme park just to the south of us has roller coasters offering thrills of varying degrees of terror. Remember: What goes up, must come down (on those steep drops!). We also don’t recommend going on Raging Bull right after you’ve eaten a funnel cake. Great America is open daily, with roller coasters and all sorts of rides and shows. For more details, go to sixflags.com/greatamerica.

The Kenosha County Fair opens its 2023 season today at the fairgrounds in Wilmot. The fair, open Aug. 16-20, features animal shows, hay bale tossing, the always popular pie auction and entertainment at the grandstand. A highlight on opening day is the AG Olympics on Wednesday, free for everyone to try. The contest starts at 6:30 p.m. and includes contests like bobbing for apples, wheelbarrow races, pig herding and a tire flip competition. Two-person teams compete in four age categories, starting at age 8 and up to adults. The fair is open 8 a.m. to midnight Wednesday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. For more details, go to kenoshacofair.com.

The “Lakeside Lounge” music series wraps up its summer season tonight. Stu the Piano Guy, who knows every song ever written, plays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. on the lakefront. The “lounge” takes place on the northernmost lawn area. A variety of beverages, including a full bar, will be available in Kemper’s Faulkner Building. Note: There are a limited number of picnic tables available, but you can also bring a lawn chair.

The 2023 season of Aquanuts Water Shows continues in Twin Lakes. The free water-ski shows are 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays (through Sept. 2) in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes. aquanutwatershows.com.

The free Bristol Woodstock concert series wraps up its 2023 season tonight with a performance by Lucky Pickers. The concert is 6 to 8 p.m. in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or picnic blankets.

Kids Chess Club meets this afternoon in the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. This informal chess club is aimed at kids who want to learn about the game. “We will play games to strengthen your knowledge of the basics and encourage each player at their own level,” organizers said. The club meets 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.