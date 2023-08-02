Aug. 2 is Ice Cream Sandwich Day, celebrating the very best sandwich filling in the world! So ditch that turkey on whole wheat and enjoy a sweet lunch.

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish take on the Rockford Rivets at 6:35 p.m. at Simmons Field. This is the season’s second “Bark in the Park” game, with canine pals welcome at the ballpark. Gates open at 5:35 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band wraps up its 101st season with a free concert on the band shell in Pennoyer Park. The program features encores of pieces from this summer season, plus a special tribute to John Sorensen, a longtime member of the band’s trumpet section who died last week. 7 p.m. in the park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street on the lakefront. Bench seating is provided. Audience members also bring chairs and/or blankets.

The free Bristol Woodstock concert series continues tonight with a performance by the Judson Brown Band. The concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, through Aug. 16, in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or picnic blankets.

This is the final week for the Transparent Watercolor Society of America’s national exhibit at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The show features paintings from top watercolor artists, working in a wide range of styles. The exhibit runs through Aug. 6. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. https://museums.kenosha.org/

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is open daily for the season. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.