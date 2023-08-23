The Lincoln Park Live Music Series continues its 2023 season with the Kal Bergendahl Project, a six-piece instrumental jazz-funk band, starting at 6:45 p.m. in the Lincoln Park flower garden, 6900 18th Ave. DJ Cash kicks off the show at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Food, soda, water, wine and beer will be available for purchase. Off-street parking is located next to the Lincoln Park baseball diamonds.

The 2023 season of Aquanuts Water Shows continues in Twin Lakes. The free water-ski shows are 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays (through Sept. 2) in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes. aquanutwatershows.com.

Today’s “Brown Bag Movie” is the 2021 animated film “Luca,” being shown at noon at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Everyone is invited to “bring your lunch or some movie snacks to eat while you watch a fun family film on the big screen.” The Pixar animated movie is about a family of sea monsters. Admission is free.

At the Racine Zoo tonight, the band Steely Dane wraps up the Animal Crackers summer concert series. Steely Dane is dedicated to not only faithfully reproducing the Steely Dan and Donald Fagen songbook, but to bringing an energetic live-show experience to the crowd. The band features Kenosha natives in its lineup. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert. Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the gate. Season tickets cost $90. Tickets can be purchased online at racinezoo.org/animal-crackers. Proceeds benefit the zoo and its animals.

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is welcoming summer patrons. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.