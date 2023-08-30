Aug. 30 is Toasted Marshmallow Day, so get out those sticks and fire up the grill! We prefer ours scorched, please.

Today is also National beach Day, and the local forecast calls for warm, sunny weather today — so head to a nearby beach to enjoy it. Kenosha County has an abundance of public beaches, on Lake Michigan and on smaller, inland lakes. Lake Michigan beaches are Pennoyer Park Beach: 3601 Seventh Ave., Simmons Island Beach: 5001 Simmons Island Drive, Eichelman Park Beach: 6125 Third Ave., Southport Beach: 7825 First Ave. and Carol Beach public beach: A few blocks south of 106th Street on Lakeshore Drive in Pleasant Prairie. Admission is free. Note: There are no lifeguards on duty at any Lake Michigan beaches. Be careful out there! Currents can be very dangerous.

The Lincoln Park Live Music Series wraps up its 2023 season with two bands performing today: The Kal Bergandahl Project will perform at 5:45 p.m. and the New Orleans style Extra Crispy Brass Band performs at 7:30 p.m. The performances are in the Lincoln Park flower garden, 6900 18th Ave. Admission is free. Food, soda, water, wine and beer will be available for purchase.

Tonight is the final Wednesday evening Aquanuts Water-Ski Show this summer in Twin Lakes. The free shows starts at 6 p.m. in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes. aquanutwatershows.com. Note: The troupe’s final 2023 show is 6 p.m. Saturday.

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is welcoming summer patrons. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.