Our motto is “Live every day like it’s Book Lovers Day,” but the ACTUAL Book Lovers Day is Aug. 9. To celebrate, curl up with a good book (a new one, like the fast-paced novel “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes or an old favorite), visit an area library or head to Kenosha’s Blue House Books. The independent bookstore is located at 5915 Sixth Ave. A. For more information about the shop and events like its Sunday storytimes, go to blue-house-books.com.

The free Bristol Woodstock concert series continues tonight with a performance by The Listening Party. The concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, through Aug. 16, in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or picnic blankets.

The Lincoln Park Live Music Series continues its 2023 season with Cigarette Break, a Milwaukee-based band that formed in 2002 and focuses on contemporary music. The show takes place in the Lincoln Park flower garden, 6900 18th Ave. Local DJ Ryan “DJ Rino” Guerrero kicks off the show at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Food, soda, water, wine and beer will be available for purchase. Off-street parking is located next to the Lincoln Park baseball diamonds.

The 2023 season of Aquanuts Water Shows continues in Twin Lakes. The free water-ski shows are 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays (through Sept. 2) in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes. aquanutwatershows.com.

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is open daily for the season. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.