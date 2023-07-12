Break out your creativity to celebrate Etch a Sketch Day on July 12. The drawing toy debuted in 1960 and is still available today, including in a “freestyle” color version! Etch a Sketch enjoys some serious toy cred, having joined the National Toy Hall of Fame in 1998.

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band performs its children’s concert, with a safari theme, starting at 7 p.m. on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street. The program is filled with songs related to animals, including the “The Pink Panther” and songs form “Jurassic Park” and “The Lion King.” Children are encouraged to bring their favorite stuffed animal to the concert. Pre-concert entertainment starts at 6:15 p.m. when the Bone Appetit Trombone Choir performs. Also, the food truck Rockitacos will be at the concert. Bonus: The band asks a trivia question each Wednesday night, with gift certificates to local restaurants and other eateries given to four winners. Admission is free.

The Lincoln Park Live Music Series opens its 2023 season with the Extra Crispy Brass Band, performing in the Lincoln Park flower garden, 6900 18th Ave. Local DJ kicks off the show at 6 p.m. The Extra Crispy Brass Band is an eight-piece New Orleans-style brass band performing a variety of music, ranging from jazz standards to contemporary pop tunes, played in the style of a traditional New Orleans street band. Admission is free to all performances. Food, soda, water, wine and beer will be available for purchase. Off-street parking is located next to the Lincoln Park baseball diamonds.

Bristol Woodstock tonight features the band Trophy Husbands, performing 6 to 8 p.m. in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. Admission is free. Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or picnic blankets.

The 2023 season of Aquanuts Water Shows continues in Twin Lakes. The free water-ski shows are 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays (through Sept. 2) in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes. aquanutwatershows.com.

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is welcoming summer patrons. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.