Hot dog! July 19 is Hot Dog Day. Whether you like yours Chicago style, with chili and cheese, or just plain ol’ ketchup, make it a Dog Day Afternoon on Wednesday.

A great place to celebrate Hot Dog Day is at the ballpark. And while it’s always fun to catch a Kenosha Kingfish game at historic Simmons Field, on July 19, the team is hosting “Seinfeld Festivus Night,” celebrating the “holiday for the rest of us” (with a special T-shirt and ticket package). For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band performs tonight at 7 p.m. on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street. Tonight’s theme is “A Century of Warner Bros.,” celebrating music from the studio’s films, including the Harry Potter series. Tonight’s guest vocalist is Miss Kenosha Willow Newell. Pre-concert entertainment starts at 6:15 p.m. when the Bone Appetit Trombone Choir performs. Also, the food truck Rockitacos will be at the concert. Bonus: The band asks a trivia question each Wednesday night, with gift certificates to local restaurants and other eateries given to four winners. Admission is free.

The Lincoln Park Live Music Series opens its 2023 season with the reggae band Natty Nation, performing in the Lincoln Park flower garden, 6900 18th Ave. Local DJ Tim Hess kicks off the show at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Food, soda, water, wine and beer will be available for purchase. Off-street parking is located next to the Lincoln Park baseball diamonds.

Bristol Woodstock tonight features the band Katz Sass, performing 6 to 8 p.m. in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. Admission is free. Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or picnic blankets.

The “Lakeside Lounge” is back from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. Jill Plaisted is performing. The “lounge” takes place on the northernmost lawn area at Kemper Center. A variety of beverages, including a full bar, will be available in Kemper’s Faulkner Building. There are a limited number of picnic tables available, and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Admission is free.