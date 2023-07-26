Depending on the size of your extended family, you could spend a few hours on July 26 celebrating Aunt and Uncle Day. Also, July is Picnic Month, so grab a basket or cooler, load up the food and drinks and head to one of our beautiful parks. If you’re feeling ambitious, you can even grill some food, but remember that PB&J sandwiches travel well.

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band continues its 101st season of free concerts tonight, but don’t go looking for the band in Pennoyer Park this evening. The Pops Band moves inside tonight for its special “Tribute to Frank Germinaro” concert. The concert starts at 7 p.m. in Siebert Chapel on the Carthage College campus and will feature songs Germinaro liked to conduct, including “Begin the Beguine,” “Night Flight to Madrid” and several Italian music selections. Admission is free.

The free Bristol Woodstock concert series continues tonight with a performance by Kurt Gunn. The concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, through Aug. 16, in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or picnic blankets.

The Classic Novels Book Club meets from 3 to 5 p.m. today at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. What defines a classic novel? Is it time, quality, or that indefinable something that makes us want to read a book over and over? Participants are asked to “choose something you consider classic for our monthly theme and we’ll discuss what makes a book special and which ones to add to our bucket lists.” Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

The Racine County Fair starts today, running through Sunday at the fairgrounds on Highway 11 in Yorkville. racinecountyfair.com.