July 5 is National Graham Cracker Day. Translation: It’s time to make s’mores!

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band performs patriotic favorites, starting at 7 p.m. on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street. The program is filled with traditional favorites, plus the official service marches of all the branches of the armed forces. Pre-concert entertainment starts at 6:15 p.m. when the Lighthouse Brigade Band, directed by Laura Shapovalov, will perform. Also, the food truck Rockitacos will be at the concert, serving what they call “Mexico food with a modern twist.” Bonus: You could win a fabulous prize. The band asks a trivia question each Wednesday night, with gift certificates to local restaurants and other eateries given to four winners. Admission is free.

Bristol Woodstock tonight features the popular local group Indigo Canyon, performing 6 to 8 p.m. in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. Admission is free. Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or picnic blankets.

Head to Rustic Road Brewing Company, 5706 Sixth Ave., for Music Bingo, starting at 7 p.m. It’s free to play, and there are PRIZES.

The 2023 season of Aquanuts Water Shows continues in Twin Lakes. The free water-ski shows are 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays (through Sept. 2) in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes. aquanutwatershows.com.

The Kenosha Public Library is hosting an outdoor storytime from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in Schulte Park, 4400 87th Place. Families are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair and join the group for an all-ages storytime, followed by some bubbles, music and more. Note: If the weather is bad, the program will be canceled. Admission is free.

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is welcoming summer patrons. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.