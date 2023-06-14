June 14 is Flag Day, celebrating the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. Whether you have the Stars and Stripes waving in the wind on your porch or on a lapel pin, find a way to celebrate Old Glory today.

Twilight Jazz opens its 20th anniversary season tonight (after a rain delay) at the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave. This season opens with a Twilight Jazz favorite: The John Crawford Band, performing well-loved standards from the Great American Songbook. Admission is free. Grounds open at 6 p.m. for the concerts, which are 7 to 9 p.m. Note: Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. No seating is provided. You are welcome to bring your own food and beverages, but no carry-ins of alcohol are allowed.

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band opens its 101st season tonight with an outdoor performance on the Sesquicentennial Band Shell in Pennoyer Park. The opening week theme is “Pops in Technicolor,” featuring songs with various colors in the title. 7 p.m. Audience members should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Park benches are also provided at the band shell. Admission is free.

Also starting tonight: Bristol Woodstock, a concert series that debuted in 2021. The free concerts are Wednesday nights in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. This year’s concerts start with the group Burgundy Ties, playing “alternative rock.” The music goes from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., hosts a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. Today’s program focuses on saigas, a critically endangered antelope. This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. For more information, call 262-653-4140. Note: This is the final Munchkins program until August.

Head to Rustic Road Brewing Company, 5706 Sixth Ave., for Music Bingo, starting at 7 p.m. It’s free to play, and there are PRIZES.

The 2023 season of Aquanuts Water Shows continues in Twin Lakes. The free water-ski shows are 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays (through Sept. 2) in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes. aquanutwatershows.com.