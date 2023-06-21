June 21 is Make Music Day, and we’ve got several places to celebrate:

Rhythm in the Round Drum Circles will host a community drum circle at 7 p.m. in Eichelman Park, 6125 Third Ave. It is free to all ages and is an interactive event. Hand drums and small percussion instruments will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring folding chairs.

The “Lakeside Lounge” is back from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. The Chevelles are performing. The “lounge” takes place on the northernmost lawn area at Kemper Center. A variety of beverages, including a full bar, will be available in Kemper’s Faulkner Building. There are a limited number of picnic tables available, and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Admission is free.

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band performs “Pops by the Numbers,” starting at 7 p.m. on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street. The program is filled with pieces from the band’s extensive music library that have numbers in the title. Lou Rugani is the guest vocalist. Also, the Dave Braun Trio will perform pre-concert music starting at 6:15 p.m. Admission is free.

Bristol Woodstock tonight features the band CrossOver, performing 6 to 8 p.m. in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. Admission is free. Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or picnic blankets.

Kenosha Creative Space is hosting a Make Music Day Block Party, starting at noon and going through the evening. Events take place on 57th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues. For more details, go to facebook.com/MakeMusicKenosha.

And in none musical news ... The Kenosha Kingfish are back in action tonight at Simmons Field. The Kingfish are hosting the Battle Creek Battle Jacks for a 6:35 p.m. game. It’s Teddy Bear Toss Night. Fans are asked to bring or gently used teddy bears to be donated to local families. For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.