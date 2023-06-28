June 28 is Paul Bunyan Day, honoring everyone’s favorite lumberjack. Chop a tree down in his honor! (We’re KIDDING about that part. Plant a tree instead.)

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band performs “Stately Splendor,” starting at 7 p.m. on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street. The program is filled with pieces from the band’s extensive music library that celebrate different U.S. states. The Hungry Five German band will perform pre-concert music starting at 6:15 p.m. Admission is free.

Bristol Woodstock tonight features a soul/acoustic performance by Clarissa Sings, performing 6 to 8 p.m. in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. Admission is free. Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or picnic blankets.

Head to Rustic Road Brewing Company, 5706 Sixth Ave., for Music Bingo, starting at 7 p.m. It’s free to play, and there are PRIZES.

The 2023 season of Aquanuts Water Shows continues in Twin Lakes. The free water-ski shows are 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays (through Sept. 2) in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes. aquanutwatershows.com.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.

Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.