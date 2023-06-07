June 7 is Chocolate Ice Cream Day! To celebrate, eat ice cream for breakfast, lunch and dinner today. Plus, fit in a few snacks, too. Chocolate ice cream can be enjoyed on its own, in a cone, in an ice cream sandwich or as part of a sundae. Enjoy!

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is now officially open for the season. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., hosts a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. Today’s program focuses on the red panda. This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Head to Rustic Road Brewing Company, 5706 Sixth Ave., for Music Bingo, starting at 7 p.m. It’s free to play, and there are PRIZES.

The 2023 season of Aquanuts Water Shows continues in Twin Lakes. The free water-ski shows are 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays (through Sept. 2) in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes. aquanutwatershows.com.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.

Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.