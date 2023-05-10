Today is May 10, which is observed as Mother’s Day in Mexico. You can join in with celebrating the unquestionable love of all mothers on this special day.

As part of local Tourism Week activities, the first 100 people at Peacetree Originals, 4721 Seventh Ave., today can choose a free healing stone to take home.

A free Percussion Studio Concert is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College. The program features performances from the Percussion Ensemble, along with individual student soloists. The concert is free and open to the public. No tickets are required. The public can also watch from home through a free livestream. For more details, go to carthage.edu.

The Tremper High School bands will perform a Spring Concert at 7 Wednesday night in the Tremper High School Auditorium. Performances by the Concert Band, Symphonic Band, Symphonic Winds and Wind Ensemble will be featured. Concert tickets are $4 for adults, $3 for students and senior citizens, and $8 for a family pass and will be available at the door, 8560 26th Ave., before the performance.

A local panel discussion, “The Freedom to Read: The History and Threat of Book Banning” is the topic of the next Courageous Conversation co-sponsored by the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism, the Kenosha Public Library and Carthage. It will be held at 6 p.m. in the Campbell Student Union on the campus at 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Stop by the Wisconsin Welcome Center at I-94 and Highway 165 for free sausage and cheese samples (while supplies last), courtesy of Brat Stop. Visit Kenosha staffers are at the center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The Pringle Nature Center in Bristol’s Spring StoryWalk is available. Presented with the Kenosha Public Library, the StoryWalk allows families to follow along with a nature storybook as they hike in Bristol Woods County Park. This spring, visitors can read “Spring is Here” by Will Hillenbrand and look for signs of spring on the trails. Visit the park any time and begin behind at the yellow trail behind Pringle Nature Center. This is a free, self-guided program you can do at any time.