Introduce the kids in your life to the joys of biking today as May 17 is National Bike To School Day, held annually on the third Friday in May each year. People come together to celebrate a healthier lifestyle and get a little exercise before class. This event builds off the excitement of National Bike Month (also held in May) and the popularity of International Walk to School Day.

The art program “Spring Flowers Watercolors” will be held at Richard Bong State Recreation Area, today from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Participants can paint notecards or small paintings of spring flowers. Materials are all provided. Learn watercolor techniques and create something unique! Meet in the Visitor Center Auditorium. There is no class fee but reserve a spot by calling 262-878-5609. This class is suggested for ages 12 and over. The visitor center is at 26313 Burlignton Road, Kansasville.

Celebrate the release of the murder mystery “Mastering the Art of French Murder” with author Colleen Cambridge at Blue House Books, 5915 Sixth Ave., at 7 p.m. tonight. Tickets start at $32.

Mark Paffrath hosts Kenosha’s longest running open mic live music program at Union Park Tavern tonight. All skills are welcomed! The program begins at 8 p.m. at the tavern, 4580 Eighth Ave.

A Spring StoryWalk Trail is open at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road. Hawthorn Hollow, in partnership with the Kenosha Public Library, is offering walks telling the story “Crinkle, Crackle, CRACK: It’s Spring!” in a self-guided walk starting on Old Mill Road and ending across the Pike River with a talk-home craft, while supplies last. This free event is open today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.