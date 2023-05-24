Hot dog! Trolley Dogs, 5501 Sixth Ave., is celebrating its 20th anniversary with special offers from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. Among the deals are $2 Chicago Dogs and $4 Chicago Dog Meals. Customers on May 24 will also be given a coupon to use on their next visit.

This is your last week to see these exhibits at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.: Works from the Racine Art Guild, plus solo show winners from the Winter Juried Show 2022 and works from the Area Artists Group and Kemper Lakefront Studios. The shows run through Sunday. The Anderson Arts Center is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.

May is Golf Month, whicih means you have just a few more days to celebrate at one of our area golf courses. So pull those clubs out and hit the green. May is also National Hamburger Month, as you ponder your post-golf meal options.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., hosts a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. Today’s program focuses on the platypus. This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Head to Rustic Road Brewing Company, 5706 Sixth Ave., for Music Bingo, starting at 7 p.m. It’s free to play, and there are PRIZES.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.