May is Golf Month, even if the weather doesn’t always cooperate. The good news is, area golf courses are open for the season. So pull those clubs out and hit the green. May is also National Hamburger Month, as you ponder your post-golf meal options.

Head to the Northside Library for the final movie in the Big Read program “Daring Debuts: a Series of First Films,” 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Like the Big Read Novel, “Homegoing,” these films are successful firsts. Today’s film is “Get Out,” directed by Jordan Peele (Rated R). Admission is free.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., hosts a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. Today’s program focuses on butterflies. This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Head to Rustic Road Brewing Company, 5706 Sixth Ave., for Music Bingo, starting at 7 p.m. It’s free to play, and there are PRIZES.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.

Alice Cooper — who has been “the dark lord of rock” for several decades — comes to Milwaukee’s Miller High Life Theater for a stage show (don’t call it a mere concert!) tonight. His show features electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. 8 p.m. on May 3. Tickets are $50-$95 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com.