A Kenosha eye doctor has been ranked in the top 175 ophthalmologists in the country.

In a recent ranking of America’s Best Eye Doctors by Newsweek magazine, Dr. Inder Paul Singh, president of The Eye Centers of Racine & Kenosha, was ranked No. 69 out of 175 ophthalmologists. The ranking resulted from a survey of more than 10,000 healthcare professionals across the country.

“What made it so special was that it was based on surveying peers around the country,” Singh said. “It’s really an honor, because we all learn from each other.”

Singh, a “born-and-bred” Wisconsinite, said he was surprised when he learned about his ranking.

“It’s humbling, because you realize the people who are on this list, these are my people,” Singh said. “How could it be that I’m on a list with these people who I’ve admired for years and have taught me so much?”

While he was honored by the high ranking, Singh emphasized that their work was collaborative, with the best “standing on the shoulders of giants.”

“One of the reasons why I speak and go out there and teach and go to meetings and do research is because it’s really a wonderful opportunity for us to learn from everybody,” Singh said. “There are a number of different ways of approaching the same disease, same technology, the same procedure.”

Trust and responsibility

Singh’s clinic is a relaxed space; he plays his favorite pop music in the background, chatting calmly to patients as he works. They lie on their back, faces mostly covered other than the eye in question. He specializes in glaucoma treatments and eye floater removal.

A camera and light arm are lowered over the patient and Singh, rather than hunching over them, watches a large screen with a blown-up 3D view of the patient’s eye. He works with an exceptionally steady hand, a necessary skill when working with such a delicate part of the human body.

The procedure is not for the squeamish, but watching Singh makes it seem as commonplace as putting on a bandage.

He takes the work seriously, however, despite his calm demeanor. He described the trust patients give him as “awe-inspiring.”

“It’s a lot of responsibility that someone puts in your hands,” Singh said. “Think about it, someone’s saying, 'Open my eyes, I trust you.'"

Local practice

Singh’s practice has deep roots in the area.

“I give a lot of credit to my father,” Singh said. “He started his own practice in the 1980s. Since then, it has been a big part of the Racine and Kenosha community. He really loved Wisconsin, loved this area.”

Singh eventually got to work with his father, who taught him valuable lessons about building trust with those in his care.

“I got to learn from him how to run a practice, how to actually take care of patients as a holistic approach,” Singh said.

While he had the technical knowledge, Singh said his father showed him many aspects of patient care he wasn’t taught in school.

“What patients want to know if you are someone who is going to care for them,” Singh said. “Are you someone who’s going to be able to relate to them, are you truly on their side?”

Despite ranking as one of the best ophthalmologists in the country, Singh emphasized the importance of continuing to learn more, adapt to changes and adopt new methods and technologies when they prove effective.

“Otherwise you get stagnant,” Singh said. “I learned a lot from my dad, from that mentality, to just keep pushing forward.”