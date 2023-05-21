Although its doors may be closed to visitors from the public, Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services continues to serve the community as staff and volunteers work through building renovations.

Years in the planning, the KAFASI office, located at 7730 Sheridan Road, is being updated and expanded to better serve the public.

Changes to the building will include new offices, more spaces for cubicles, a new central air system, new carpet, new electrical system, larger spaces for large groups to meet and other general cosmetic changes.

"It will provide us a space for community conversations (and) a conference room to be able to sustain that," said KAFASI Executive Director Ron Tatum. "For our Family Services Division, they will have rooms to be able to talk with families (and) our Friendly Visitor Program will have rooms to be able to bring in seniors in for that one-on-one conversation companionship, so we're really excited it's going to do a lot."

The project will also feature a wellness room for employees to allow them to tend to their personal well-being and health needs.

"In our type of work we see many things and we deal with real-life issues that our seniors, and those in our Family Services Division are facing, and mentally it can take a toll," Tatum said. "I wanted to provide a resource to our employees to relax mentally and physically while at work."

Despite relocated work spaces, sounds of drills and missing walls, KAFASI staff and volunteers have continued services, including Meals on Wheels.

"We transport our pickups here to Lakeside Towers, where we hold our senior dining congregate meals, so it hasn't been impacted at all. It's been a pretty smooth transition," Tatum said. "We've been planning this for months so the transition was pretty smooth."

Renovations began in early April, and are estimated to be completed between mid-July and early August.

"We were blessed to obtain a grant from Otto Bremer toward capital upgrades," Tatum said. "We got $100,000 towards that, which was the opportunity for us to say, 'OK, we can push forward with this.'"

Tatum said the building was outdated and made it difficult for services to run efficiently.

"There just wasn't enough space and everything was outdated," Tatum said. "(We'll) have more space to operate more efficiently and safely."

Tatum said the project is significant because it reflects an investment into better serving the public.

"When you operate more efficiently and you invest in being more efficient, that speaks volumes to those you serve," Tatum said.