June is Great Outdoors Month ... so get outdoors! We have plenty of wonderful places to get outside in Wisconsin. For a guide to our state parks and campgrounds, go to travelwisconsin.com.

The Summit Players Theatre’s production of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” is this evening in Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road (Highway 142). The show is designed to be family friendly. At 5:30 p.m., a free, interactive workshop is designed to get children (and adults) ready for the show. The play itself starts at 7 p.m. and runs about an hour and 15 minutes. All ages are welcome (recommended for kids age 8 and up). Admission is free. However, a Wisconsin state park vehicle admission sticker is required to enter Bong. The cost is $8 per day ($3 for ages 65 and older) for Wisconsin residents. Annual park admission stickers are also available ($28 for Wisconsin residents; $13 for ages 65 and older). Also, donations to the theater troupe can be made at their website, summitplayerstheatre.com.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Transparent Watercolor Society’s annual exhibit, showcasing paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

Milwaukee’s season of ethnic festivals starts with a big one: Polish Fest is today trough Sunday, June 9-11, at the Summerfest Grounds in downtown Milwaukee at the lakefront. Billed as America’s largest Polish festival, the three-day festival includes traditional food and music, as well as vodka tastings. Just point us in the direction of the Non-Stop Polka Stage. For more details, go to polishfest.org.