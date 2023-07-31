For the first time, the Salvation Army in Kenosha, 3116 75th St., will host National Night Out activities.

The free event is 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.

National Night Out events take place annually on the first Tuesday of August across thousands of communities in all 50 states.

The campaign was created with the purpose of hosting community-building events promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie in order to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

At the Salvation Army, visitors will find “food and giveaways, like bikes and Apple Air Pods,” said David Hamilton, the local Auxiliary Captain.

Other local National Night Out sites — all coordinated by Kenosha County — include:

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Ave.

The Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave.

Lakeside Lutheran Church, 3833 Eighth Ave.

All events are 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at each site and will feature free food, games, activities, prizes and entertainment.

Visitors will also find community resource tables with information from agencies including the Kenosha Unified School District, the Racine-Kenosha Community Action Agency, Kenosha County Public Health, UMOS Energy Assistance and Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services.

Kenosha County Gang Intervention Supervisor Donna Rhodes said Kroger’s grocery home delivery service will be at the Boys & Girls Club and Shalom Center sites, providing information about the delivery service in areas that are considered “food deserts” due to a lack of nearby grocery stores.

A limited number of backpacks with school supplies will also be available at the Boys & Girls Club and Shalom Center, Rhodes added.

Kenosha hosted its first National Night Out event in 2009 at McKinley Elementary School.

“There was a house near McKinley Elementary School that neighbors and community members were very concerned about,” she said. “It ended up being Kenosha County’s first official nuisance property. We decided to host a National Night Out event at McKinley Elementary School that year to show the community that we cared about them, and wanted them to have a safe neighborhood.”

Since the first event in 2009, Kenosha’s National Night Out event has continued to grow and expand.

Note: All children must be accompanied by an adult to participate in National Night Out events, Rhodes said.

“We’re looking forward to connecting with many families during a great night of community building,” she said.