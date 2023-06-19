Kenosha: Spencer Acker, Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences; Sam Adams, Bachelor of Science in Human Resources; Elizabeth Bisciglia, Masters in Physician Assistant Studies; Emily Brauer, Master of Science in Nursing; Megan Burns, Masters of Science in Nursing; Matthew Christman, Bachelor of Science in Finance; Kaory Gomez-Calzada, Doctorate in Dentistry; Jayne Kelley, Master of Science in Nursing; David Martinez Master of Science in Supply Chain Management; Angel Mora, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Cheverra Mullins, Master of Science in Nursing; Craig Nielsen, Master of Science in Nursing; Samantha Olexa, Juris Doctorate in Law; Rachel Rasmussen, Master of Science in Nursing; Janaki Rawal, Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Matthew Rucinski, Masters of Science in Sports and Exercise Analytics; Kathleen Summers Doctorate in Nursing Practice; Nicholas Tenuta Juris Doctorate in Law; Jordan Vangarde, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Amanda Zapp Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science