MILWAUKEE — Thirty-one Kenosha County area students received their degrees from Marquette University in Milwaukee during its May 2023 spring commencement ceremony.
Area graduates included (listed by hometown, with degrees earned):
Bristol: Emily Smith, Masters in Business Administration
Kenosha: Spencer Acker, Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences; Sam Adams, Bachelor of Science in Human Resources; Elizabeth Bisciglia, Masters in Physician Assistant Studies; Emily Brauer, Master of Science in Nursing; Megan Burns, Masters of Science in Nursing; Matthew Christman, Bachelor of Science in Finance; Kaory Gomez-Calzada, Doctorate in Dentistry; Jayne Kelley, Master of Science in Nursing; David Martinez Master of Science in Supply Chain Management; Angel Mora, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Cheverra Mullins, Master of Science in Nursing; Craig Nielsen, Master of Science in Nursing; Samantha Olexa, Juris Doctorate in Law; Rachel Rasmussen, Master of Science in Nursing; Janaki Rawal, Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Matthew Rucinski, Masters of Science in Sports and Exercise Analytics; Kathleen Summers Doctorate in Nursing Practice; Nicholas Tenuta Juris Doctorate in Law; Jordan Vangarde, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Amanda Zapp Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science
Pleasant Prairie: Zoee Arreguin, Bachelor of Arts in Corporate Communication; Tim Berry, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences; Jamal Hanson, Bachelor of Arts in History; Vinny Infusino, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Sam Ledwitch, Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Law Studies; Will Michel, Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations; Vincent Rizzo, Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering
Salem: Lexi Kuhn, Master of Science in Nursing
Trevor: Krysti Vanoverbeke, Master of Arts in School Counseling.