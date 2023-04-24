Dozens of Kenosha-area high school students will be heading to Madison today and tomorrow as they compete and showcase their abilities at the SkillsUSA state competition.

From culinary arts to drone operations, the SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference is an opportunity for career and technical education students to show all they’ve learned and the skills they’ve acquired in a particular category.

Each category holds different forms of assessments during the competition, with some requiring a written test, some requiring a demonstration and some requiring both.

KTEC High School

KTEC High School is sending three students to the state competition. It marks the first year competing for freshman Aidan Tosch, freshman Nathan Warwick and sophomore Blake Krauter.

“I think it’s awesome (to go to state), because it gives us opportunities that can help us out in the future, and give us skills that could also help us too,” Warwick said.

The trio will be compete in the “commercial UAV drone” portion of the competition, which involves taking an FAA certification test and completing drone skills tests.

“The competition is four different tasks,” Tosch said. “The first one is the obstacle courses, the second one is a maintenance quiz, number three is the FAA certification test and then there is an unmanned flight scenario.”

They faced some learning curves during their three-week preparation, such as the touch sensitivity of the drone’s remote.

“We’ve all crashed the drone before,” Tosch said.

Despite the troubleshooting, the team is ready to take on the competition and acquire new drone skills.

“It’s really great to be a part of it,” Krauter said. “You can use these skills to put on your resume or to demonstrate proper knowledge.”

Tremper High School

Seven Tremper High School students are competing at the state level — all for the first time —today.

Juniors Lilly Johnson, Ryan Plotner, Ryan Snyder, Aidan Olson, Evan Fusco, Ryson Nelson and senior Lizbeth Acosta will compete in a variety of career and technological education categories including 3D printing and design, industrial robotics, additive manufacturing, customer service, related technical math, extemporaneous speaking and more.

Olson and Snyder, who will be competing in industrial robotics, will work with a 6-axis Industrial Robot work cell to complete an unannounced random task.

“We’ll have a certain time limit to complete the task and document our process,” Olson said. “We’ll be evaluated on how well we documented it, if we complete the task and how well teammates work together.”

Johnson, who is competing in the additive manufacturing category, had to create a 3D mechanism with “two or three” moving parts.

“We’re doing something that holds colored pencils of sorts, and it rotates it around,” Johnson said.

Other students in the group will compete in similar areas.

“I’m excited for the fact that I’ve got this group growing,” said Charlene Smith, technology education teacher and SkillsUSA adviser at Tremper High School. “SkillsUSA is bigger than just tech. (There’s) culinary, family and consumer science (or business). SkillsUSA has something for everyone.”

The Tremper High School students found themselves working under pressure before the competition, as they received their contest descriptions around spring break.

“Some people already had spring break, because every district is different, so some people had the whole two weeks where we had a week,” Smith said. “We actually sent 3D printers home with some students over break just so they could get on top of the designs and use their time wisely.”

Despite that hurdle, the Tremper students are excited to experience their first SkillsUSA competition.

“It’s definitely very exciting,” Plotner said. “For me, I’m still not sure what to expect.”

LakeView Technology Academy

Over 50 LakeView Technology Academy students are competing at the state competition today.

Participating students will include: Tyerone Chen, Karis Bryant, Colin Nguyen, Mariella Sanchez-Meldahl, Gavin Finaldi-Schmidt, Brian Yao, Kennedy Foerster, Harley Chen, Joshua Mattison, Sarah Yusuf, Suhani Jhawar, Saad Chishti, Gideon Brodjeski, Anna Wilson, Abigail Zabel, Shelby Young, Matilda Petkus, Maritza Cruz-Alonso, Kylene Cruz, Natalie Grost, Destiny Garcia, Aanya Panchal, Ethan Panchal, Alaina Limbaugh, Shellyn Nash, Jake Thomas, Vanessa Dickerson, Marcus Felimon Lim, Ella Burrow, Hector Hernandez, Erika Bando, Madelyn Andresen, Pierce Pereira, Jiapeng Zheng, Henry West, Reed Otis, Joshua Clark, Joshua Wetley-Brown, Zahra Chishti, Quintin Mattison, Ansya Vargas, Lucas Eltoft, Emine Aliji, Sarah Yazji, Emily Beem, Lilia Troyer, Sumaya Hasani, Jane Gerstung, Aivah Miranda, Katelyn Dahl, Alyson Dahl, Kristian Blagoev, Jonathan Gerstung, Ramiz Iqbal, Conner O’Reilly and Timofey Kudryavstev.

“SkillsUSA empowers students to grow and develop personal, workplace, and technical skills grounded in academics,” said Kristi Koschkee, LakeView teacher and SkillsUSA adviser. “I have been blessed to be the adviser for the LakeView SkillsUSA chapter for the last 10 years and have seen my students grow exponentially in their leadership and professional skills, preparing them to be part of a skilled workforce.”