GRAYSLAKE — The Blue Moon Gallery in Grayslake, Ill., is hosting an exhibit featuring works by ceramic artist June Ambro.

A free opening reception for the exhibit is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the gallery, 18620 Belvidere Road in Grayslake.

Ambro "creates beautiful objects through the intensity of wood-fired clay," gallery officials said. "Each piece is aesthetically imbued with meaning and a sense of history."

Ambro grew up in Kenosha and has been a watercolor painter for 25 years.

"I am a maker. From my earliest memories to the present, I have practiced the art of making things: two-dimensional, three-dimensional, functional pieces, and sculptural objects," Ambro said.

"Pottery is the most intimate of all art," she added. "You cradle it in your hands and touch it with your lips."

Ambro’s Blue Moon exhibit includes bowls, storage jars, cups, mugs and tumblers, planters, and trays.

Also on view in the gallery: linocut prints by Racine printmaker Samira Gdisis and abstract acrylic paintings and sculptures by Waukegan, Ill., artist William R. Weidner.

The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, visit thebluemoongallery.com.