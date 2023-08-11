It’s been a busy summer season for The Chevelles, with church festivals and the “Lakeside Lounge” at Kemper Center in June.

But all that comes to an end Sunday afternoon when the group — which first formed 40 years ago — plays its last gig at the Holy Rosary festival.

“It’s been one heck of a good run” is how Noreen Jeffson sums it up.

She’s been there since the beginning. Her husband, Gary, plays guitar and sings vocals with the band, and Noreen is the sound engineer and sewed their costumes.

The band members, she said, “started talking right after the Mount Carmel festival, and they said, ‘it’s time, it’s time’ to retire. They love playing together, but the equipment gets heavier and the nights get longer.”

But they couldn’t leave without one final performance, and Holy Rosary is a great place to sign off.

“It’s one of their favorite festivals, always has been, and it’s the end of festival season,” Noreen said.

While there will be one final song — Noreen is betting on “Shout,” since The Isley Brothers hit “has always been one of their favorites” — there will be three Garys on stage: Original member Gary Jeffson, along with Gary “Horse” Mlekush and Gary Jeffson Jr.

The younger Jeffson has played with the band off and on over the years, starting at age 11 as a guest saxophonist. He now plays guitars and sings.

Also performing are founding members Tom Iorio and Gerdo Germinaro.

Noreen expects “tears will be flowing” on Sunday afternoon, but the band members are trying to focus on the positives.

“The guys got together recently and sat in a circle, playing music on acoustic guitars while they sang some songs from way back,” she said. “From now on, their music making will be just for fun. Music is in their blood and always will be.” (Mlekush and Germinaro also play with Yesterday’s Children, so fans can still see them on stage.)

While the band members are much older now — “we have a lot less hair,” Gary Jeffson jokes — the music remains the same: Hits from the early to mid-’60s.

Back in the day

The band started in 1983 and was an instant hit, performing what Gary Jeffson calls “cruisin’ music.”

He describes their song list as “from the Beach Boys to the Beatles and everyone in between. We like to play songs with a lot of intricate harmonies.”

The band’s first gig — on July 10, 1983 — took place in the Kenosha ShopKo store’s parking lot. Since then, the Chevelles have played all over.

When talking in the spring about the band’s 40th anniversary, Gery Jeffson joked that the group would “keep going until someone tosses a tomato at us.”

That never happened, as the band remains wildly popular. Instead, time caught up with them.

And whenever they’re feeling nostalgic, the band members need only visit Noreen and Gary Jeffson for a stroll down a memory lane filled with those cruisin’ tunes.

Noreen is the group’s informal historian and has put together scrapbooks filled with photos, newspaper clippings and posters, along with memorabilia hanging on the walls in the couple’s garage.

“I saved all this stuff,” she explained, “because I knew otherwise we’d never remember everything.”

Indeed. For a band that played together in five decades, there’s a lot to “Shout” about.