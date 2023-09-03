What does it take for a business to grow and serve in continuous operation for a century?

Kenosha HVAC company Wisconsin Fuel & Heating Inc. has that answer and is already looking ahead to the next generation.

The company is marking its centennial this year, celebrating its history, its employees, customers and the community it serves.

Started in 1923

On Dec. 13, 1923, father and son duo Joseph and Edward Althoff opened the Wisconsin Fuel Company, serving the City of Kenosha coal from 6329, 28th Ave. out of a horse-drawn carriage.

The business expanded its services over the decades, building a bulk oil plant in 1955 and adding two fuel oil delivery trucks, acquiring Johnston-Imperial Fuel Company and growing its staff of technicians, installers and more.

It would temporarily relocate after a devastating fire in the winter of 1960, suspected to have been caused by thieves siphoning gasoline from an oil tank truck. The business would move into its current location at 5609 49th St. in 1998.

Though the building and transportation may have changed, it has remained a family business, passing down generation to generation.

When the company celebrated its centennial earlier this year, fourth generation owner Gregg Althoff announced the tradition would be continuing, as his daughter Emily Easter and nephew Adam Powell will take over.

Treat everyone like family

That family philosophy runs deeper than just ownership. “We really do try and treat everyone like family.” Powell said.

“When you find good people, we want to keep them,. We’re going to accommodate them, we’re going to treat them like family,” he said.

That’s created a positive work environment that retains staff, with some staying on for decades.

“These guy’s wouldn’t stick around very long if the management wasn’t top notch, family-oriented. That’s why we stay here. They take good care of you. If you need something, they’re always there for you,” longtime employee John McQuestion said. “That’s the way you retain the guys you want to keep.”

“If people need something in their personal life, we try to make sure we can accommodate that as best we are able,” said Stacy Althoff, Gregg’s wife and Easter’s mother.

Fifth generation

Easter and Powell will be Wisconsin Fuel & Heating’s fifth generation owners. They are something of a yin-yang pairing.

When he was younger, Powell worked for the company during his summers, helping service crews and running parts. After graduating from UW-Madison, he began working as a service technician.

Since then, he’s seemingly worked every job in the company, from technician to truck driver.

“That’s the path that Gregg pushed for me,” Powell said. “I’m glad he did, because I’ve seen it from both sides. It’s much easier to manage employees when you can get up there and say, ‘I’ve done this, I know what needs to be done.’”

Easter also grew up around the business, wanting to help her parents from a young age. However, after she graduated from UW-Green Bay for business management, she was pushed to work outside of the family business initially.

“My dad encouraged me to go out and work elsewhere, to learn how it is to work with other people, learn how it is to work for other people, see what different businesses are doing and bring new ideas,” Easter said.

Together, they have a deep understanding of the company’s inner functions paired with a broader, outside perspective, a purposeful move by Gregg Althoff. After more than 40 years running the business, he’s ready to hand over the reins.

“I’m hoping these two do a wonderful job carrying on the family business,” Gregg Althoff said.

Easter said they’ve noted more local young people joining, seeing the trades as a good avenue for a career. That, along with the numerous local relationships the company continues to build and nurture, will hopefully mean more anniversaries to celebrate in the decades to come.

“We’ll keep moving forward,” Powell said. “The HVAC is constantly changing. We’re going to be ready to roll with the punches and see where it goes.”