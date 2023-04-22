The Kenosha Chamber Choir will perform a Spring Concert 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 5900 Seventh Ave.

The cost is $5 at the door or $20 for families of four or more.

The volunteer group is “committed to enriching the arts in Kenosha through singing,” choir officials said.

The KCC traces its origin to Carthage College.

In 2005, Carthage College offered an evening community choir, known as the Carthage Masterworks Chorale.

Under the direction of Dimitri Shapovalov, the group eventually assumed the name of the Kenosha Choral Arts Society.

In the fall of 2012, the Kenosha Chamber Choir was born. The choir began with new direction, a new venue and a new name. Rehearsals and performances moved to St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.

As the Kenosha Chamber Choir began its Fall 2018 season, Michelle Nuetzmann took the reins as director. In spring 2019, Bryan Chung joined Michelle to co-lead the group.

After a long hiatus due to COVID-19, the Kenosha Chamber Choir returned in the fall of 2022 with Riley Worthen as its new — and current — director.

Throughout the group’s history, the Kenosha Chamber Choir has received encouragement from several local entities.

“We are proud of the family we have created here at the Kenosha Chamber Choi,” a release from the choir said. “Adult singers of a wide variety of ages, backgrounds and musical abilities grace our ranks. We strive to make excellent and beautiful music, but we also enjoy each other’s company. We intend to uphold both these qualities as we build upon our past history.”

For more information about the group, go to kenoshachamberchoir.org.