The Kenosha City Council voted unanimously Monday night to award a multimillion dollar contract to a Wisconsin construction company for much-needed revetment upgrades along a portion of First Avenue along the lakefront.
The City Council voted to award Brownsville-based Michels Construction Inc. a $4.4 million contract to regrade the existing revetment structure, fill voids with imported or existing stones and the installation of a new layer of larger armor stones over the existing structure between 71st and 75th Streets. The life expectancy of the upgrades are expected to be over 50 years.
The project is anticipated to start in the summer and last 185 days, weather permitting.
The Department of Public Works also sent out bids for complete removal of the existing revetment structure and reconstruction of a new one. If approved the city would have paid Michels nearly $9 million.
The city also received a bids from Michigan-based Great Lakes Dock and Materials. Great Lakes Dock bid $5.3 million for revetment upgrades and nearly $14 million for removal and construction of a new structure.
Revetment structures absorb energy of incoming water and protect land from erosion.
“It really helps to support the lakefront,” said Ald. Jack Rose. “That’s our lakefront and we need to take care of it.”
Rose said this is one of the last remaining spots to be upgraded because the city’s been working to shore up the lakefront for years.
“It’s been ongoing project,” Rose said. “This is the final phase. We need to do it and move on.”
It's World Water Day. These 27 images show the global challenges squeezing supply.
World's water in focus as clean supplies squeezed
It's one of the world's most vital resources. In Paraguay, a man displaced by a rising river hauls heavy buckets of it to his temporary home. In the Philippines, a girl uses a manual pump to get just enough to wash. In Venezuela's neighborhoods, it's collected in wells to flow into hundreds of homes.
Water is the lifeblood of every community around the world. But a sustainable, clean supply for drinking, hygiene and farming is not guaranteed for hundreds of millions of people, according to United Nations figures.
From droughts stifling once-reliant sources to destructive downpours and floods, what the world does about its water woes is the central question at the U.N.'s three-day water conference that begins Wednesday. Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of World Water Day, it's the first dedicated U.N. conference on water in nearly 50 years.
Climate change, pollution and waste have compounded water concerns by squeezing the Earth's resources. Some supplies have dwindled from lack of rain, with dry spells often lasting months if not years in some places. Others have had essential supplies contaminated by chemicals or toxins from human activity.
A punishing winter drought in southern Europe left reservoirs so dry that officials are moving fish for their survival. Kenya's dry weather and a lack of infrastructure means many people gather water at local hubs to collect enough. Peru's water workers must treat water contaminated by waste from abandoned mines, bacteria and garbage. In Haiti, where running water is unavailable in some homes, people, including children, fill large jugs in dwindling ravines.
Some countries exposed to too much or too little water have already found ways to keep water flowing in the needed amounts. In the Netherlands, where about a third of the country is below sea level, wind pumps prevent regions from being flooded.
Delegates attending the conference in New York will agree on an agenda on Friday aimed at advancing toward a goal of having readily available, sustainably managed water and sanitation for everyone across the globe.