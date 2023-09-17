The Kenosha City Council is set to consider a proposed new public bidding ordinance Monday night to require most private contractors who submit proposals for city projects to attest to a number of qualifications, including having an apprenticeship program.

The effort — sponsored by Ald. David Bogdala and with support from Alds. Curt Wilson, Rocco LaMacchia and Jack Rose — aims to help protect the public during city projects.

Bidding firms would be required to submit a sworn statement relating to financial ability, equipment, experience in the work prescribed in the public contract and other matters.

Bogdala, who recently spoke with union leaders and laborers about the effort, said such a change is needed. He said there is currently no such ordinance in Kenosha and the effort is modeled after similar ones in Madison and Green Bay.

Among 17 criteria outlined in the proposed ordinance are: there is a permanent place of business; there is general liability, workers’ compensation and automobile insurance at levels sufficient to protect the city; participation in a Class A apprenticeship program; it has a written substance abuse prevention program; that employees who will perform work on the project have the health insurance coverage required by the federal Affordable Care Act; and there are adequate financial resources to complete the public works contract, as well as all other work the bidder is presently under contract to complete.

Bogdala said the apprenticeship program qualification is the “most important piece.”

“You must have that as part of your pre-qualification for being on a project in the city,” he said. “This ordinance is really geared for the next 10, 15, 20 years. We’re saying as a community that we’re putting a premium apprenticeship programs and a job in the trades, really a career in the trades.”

“It sends a signal to our young people that a job in the trades is just as valuable, if not more, than going to a four-year school. We’re putting a premium on apprenticeship programs,” Bogdala said.

“Having this in place definitely has a safety component because those young people who go through apprenticeship programs, those companies that have apprenticeship programs are far more likely to follow code, follow safety standards and I think do things better than I think folks that don’t. I think it’s very valuable to the community as a whole to have an ordinance like this on the books,” he said.

A Class A apprenticeship program is defined as a program that is approved by the U.S. Department of Labor or a state apprenticeship agency and has graduated apprentices to journeyperson status for three years.

A new apprenticeship program that has been registered with the federal or state government within the last three years will be considered such a program, provided that such new program graduates apprentice to journeyperson status within the indenture period.

However, in situations where such requirements are impractical the ordinance allows for the director of the Public Works Department to waive the requirements as they apply to specific projects. Within 45 days after any such waiver, the director must make a report to the Public Works Committee to explain the decision to initiate the waiver.

Whenever the city allows for public work by contract, the contract must be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder.

“This ordinance is intended ... to ensure that bids are reviewed by the City of Kenosha and its departments, officials or employees under reasonably consistent criteria when they exercise discretion in selecting criteria for inclusion in the sworn statement,” the ordinance states.

It identifies a contractor as a a person, corporation, partnership or any other business entity that performs work on a public works contract as a general contractor, prime contractor or subcontractor at any tier.

Bogdala said local unions are “definitely in support” of the ordinance which would impact both union and non-union employees and contractors.

“It’s not a union-only ordinance,” Bogdala said. “Many, if not most, of the companies that the city deals with for city projects have apprenticeship programs.”

