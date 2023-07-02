When we talked on the phone Thursday morning, Kris Kochman sounded quite calm — for someone ready to launch a parade.

"We are ready to roll," she said. "We're just finishing up the last-minute stuff and verifying all the little details."

Those "little details" add up to the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade, which steps off at 1 p.m. today.

As the city's community relations liaison person, Kochman organizes the parade each summer. There's a lot of moving parts to fit together — or, as she puts it: "We try to make each division equally interesting and entertaining."

That's why you'll find a mix of marching bands and floats spread throughout the parade lineup.

There are 17 floats this year, which is "as many as I can remember having," said Kochman, who's working on her 11th parade.

Another annual highlight: New stuff!

"It's always cool when we have new groups in the parade," she said. "We especially encourage float entries. People love floats and marching bands. We try to get as many as possible."

Rookies in this year's lineup include the Knights of Columbus float and the Jazzercise Kenosha Fitness Center.

Also popular are local groups who return each year — the KUSD summer bands, the Kenosha Pops Concert Band, the Greasers — along with the Jesse White Tumblers.

Though the Tumblers are from Chicago, they entertain Kenosha spectators each year as they perform gymnastics along the parade route. "Every year, I have people asking me 'are the Jesse White Tumblers coming?' Our parade must work well for their schedule," Kochman said.

Downtown route

A new parade route debuted in 2021 — and will be used again today.

Instead of starting on 22nd Avenue and 60th Street in Uptown, the parade now steps off from Washington Road and Seventh Avenue.

The parade route takes Seventh Avenue south into the Downtown area, heading toward Library Park.

“We like having the parade go through the heart of Downtown,” Kochman said.

Her advice: Don’t watch the parade from Library Park — the parade ends there, on the south end of the park — if you enjoy hearing bands play. “People might be disappointed if they’re sitting there,” Kochman explained. “It’s at the end of the parade, and the groups are getting ready to disband there.”

Two city parks are along the route — Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave., and Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St. — offering great viewing options. Also, the parade will only take up the southbound lane of Seventh Avenue, so parade watchers can set up chairs and blankets on the avenue’s median, too.

“There are a lot of good spots for watching the parade,” Kochman said. “People gather in the parks and at the harbor and in Downtown.”

Candy!

Parade participants are allowed to hand out — but not toss — candy to spectators along the parade route.

The City Council approved this change to a city ordinance in 2021, Kochman said.

“People had asked about this for years,” she said, “and other parades hand out candy.”

Bikes!

The community bike parade is back for more fun on two wheels.

All ages are welcome to participate, but you must be able to ride two miles without stopping.

To join the fun, simply show up by 12:30 p.m. Sunday (on a bicycle) at Washington Road and Seventh Avenue. Note: No walking/jogging is allowed in the bike parade.

“The nice thing is, people can decide at the last minute to participate,” Kochman said. “There’s no signup required; you just show up on Sunday.”

Parade highlights

Pre-parade group: VFW Post 1865 riders, the Community Bike Parade, American Legion Post 21 Color Guard and those fire and police department vehicles. Also in the “pre-parade” — which is actually the start of the parade — are classic cars from local car clubs and the Kenosha History Center. Highlight: Look for the recently restored Voiture 410 Locomotive, making its return to the Kenosha parade after more than a decade. The dark blue and gold-trimmed steam train was built on a 1937 Nash Lafayette vehicle frame.

First Division: This is the division you want to watch for. I’m not just saying that because this is where you’ll find me in the parade, riding with the rest of the Kenosha Pops Concert Band and playing polkas and marches (though that is a good reason). This is also the division featuring Hometown Hero of the Year Steve Tindall, those festive Jolly Giant Stilt Walkers (how do they do that?), the Bradford Cheer float and the KTOWN Elite ("They're a boys flag football team from Kenosha that won a national championship," Kochman said). Wrapping up Division 1 is our own Navy Club Ship 40. You’re in the Navy now!

Second Division: Here's where you can wave to Miss Kenosha 2023 Willow Newell, clap for KUSD’s Rambler Band, set sail with the Santa Maria float and burn a few calories with members of the Jazzercise Kenosha Fitness Center and Zumba with Lily. Don't forget to yell for the Indian Trail Cheerleading float.

Third Division: You can sing along with The Greasers on their float, enjoy music from the River City Rhythm drum and bugle corps from Anoka, Minn., and wave at Miss Bristol 2022 Priya Rurszewski. Hey! Another cheerleading team's float! This one is from Christian Life High School. Give me a "C" ...

Fourth Division: The Lighthouse Brigade of Racine marching band leads off this division, which also features the Tremper Cheer Team, Mad Plaid Brass (made up of former members of the Racine Kilties drum and bugle corps) the Carthage College Firebird mascot and a water-based float from the Kenosha Community Sailing Center.

Fifth Division: The Festival Foods Big Cart leads off this division, which makes sense since Festival Foods is the division sponsor. Watch for the Jesse White Tumbling Team members flying into the air. Seriously, have you seen their stunts? Amazing. Also here: Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair float, our own Halloween icon Dr. Destruction and KUSD’s Band of the Blackwatch. You'll know it's the end of the parade when you see the Kenosha Area Transit's entry: a city bus. Can we hop on for a ride back to our car?

Don’t rain on our parade

Of course, the most important thing on any parade day is the weather.

Today’s forecast calls for a chance of rain early, but we're hoping it doesn't affect the parade and other outdoor activities.

Parade organizer Kochman has learned to be zen about forecasts.

“I never worry about rain,” she said, “because there’s nothing we can do about the weather. We’ve cut it close a few times and got drenched in 2019, but the parade still continued that year. People were still watching, too. They probably figured ‘we’re wet anyway, so we may as well stay.’

"We never cancel because of a forecast," she added. "It should be a good day and a good parade. All system are go, and I think people are really ready to celebrate the Fourth of July."