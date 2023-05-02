A local panel discussion and forum centered on the history and threat of banning books will be held next week at Carthage College.

“The Freedom to Read: The History and Threat of Book Banning” is the topic of the next Courageous Conversation co-sponsored by the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism, the Kenosha Public Library and Carthage. The in-person panel discussion will be held at 6 p.m., May 10, at the Campbell Student Union on the campus at 2001 Alford Park Drive. Free visitor parking is available in the South Upper parking lot and South Lower parking lot.

Julius Crump, assistant professor of religion, and director of Equity and Inclusion for Faculty and Academic Integration at Carthage College, will facilitate the panel discussion. Panelists will include:

• Barbara Brattin, director of the City of Kenosha Library and the Kenosha County Library System, and the chairperson of the Wisconsin Library Services

• Jacqueline Witter-Easley, professor of education at Carthage College and co-director of Teaching Commons

• Gregory Bennett Jr., executive director of Peace in Our Streets – Kenosha Inc., and

• Carthage College students: Brisedya Bautista Gonzalez, Miles Chubin, Kyah Jernigan and Sydney Anderson

The panel will discuss the historical context and recent attempts to ban and challenge books in schools and public libraries, and the effect such efforts have on restricting information, freedom of thought and cultural, racial and religious diversity.

The audience will also have an opportunity to ask questions and the evening will conclude with an action plan for attendees.

The forum comes as a growing number of book bans have been enacted at school libraries in a handful of states, but the surge from activists challenging public libraries nationwide to remove certain literary materials from their shelves has also gained momentum.

Locally, the novel "Homegoing", the award-winning novel by author Yaa Gyasi sparked debate last fall as an elected official challenged the Kenosha Public Library to offer a less controversial alternative to the book, which is the National Endowment for the Arts' selection for this year's Big Read event that commenced April 4. The novel contains some graphic details, including the rape of a teen, among the depictions of the plight of Ghanaians captured and enslaved during the 18th century. While past Big Reads have been geared toward family literacy, Kenosha Public Library officials have said this year's title is intended for adults. While the novel is available at public libraries locally, it is not in Kenosha Unified school libraries or part of the district's curriculum.

Two weeks ago, a meeting of the Salem Community Library Board drew a room packed with residents on either side of the book ban debate, although no specific titles were targeted. A majority of people who spoke at the library board meeting favored allowing novels and publications addressing race, equity, discrimination, gender and sexuality issues and wanted them available for use in the public library. However, those critical decried the availability of such materials and questioned who should be allowed to read or view them.

For more information about the upcoming Courageous Conversation, visit the coalition's Facebook page at Facebook.com/KenoshaCFDR.

These were the top 10 books people wanted removed from schools and libraries in 2021 1. 'Gender Queer' by Maia Kobabe 2. 'Lawn Boy' by Jonathan Evison 3. 'All Boys Aren’t Blue' by George M. Johnson 4. 'Out of Darkness' by Ashley Hope Perez 5. 'The Hate U Give' by Angie Thomas 6. 'The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian' by Sherman Alexie 7. 'Me and Earl and the Dying Girl' by Jesse Andrews 8. 'The Bluest Eye' by Toni Morrison 9. 'This Book is Gay' by Juno Dawson 10. 'Beyond Magenta' by Susan Kuklin