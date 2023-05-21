The Kenosha Community Foundation invites Kenosha County residents to consider applying for scholarships currently available.

All applications for the Foundation’s scholarships must be submitted by email to scholarships@kenoshafoundation.org. The deadline for applications is Thursday, June 22. Application forms for the available scholarships can be found at the Foundation’s website www.kenoshafoundation.org.

The scholarships include:

Orgullo Hispano (Hispanic Pride) Scholarship

Established by the Kenosha Creative Space, Inc. in collaboration with Lomeli Butcher Shop, the Festival Orgullo Hispano, and support from the local Hispanic community, this NEW scholarship fund was established in January of 2023. This fund provides scholarships to any Kenosha County-based high school senior who identifies as Hispanic/Latino and is enrolling in an accredited higher education institution.

The Kenosha Creative Space is committed to creating economic opportunities for local artists, musicians, creatives, entrepreneurs, and their local partner organizations. The partner organizations and individual supporters share the goal of using their collective resources for the mutual benefit of the creative community, and the community at large.

In 2016, the former KCF Executive Director Bob Schneider, and current Executive Director Amy Greil were founding members of the Creative Space’s Board of Directors and formalized a scholarship agreement that advances educational attainment among local Hispanic/Latino students.

Festival Orgullo Hispano had its inaugural celebration on September of 2022 and uses event proceeds for the annual scholarship award.

Cropley Scholarship

Established by the late Ward Cropley (the former head of classified advertising at the Kenosha News) and his wife Jesse Cropley, the fund provides scholarships to students currently enrolled in college and who are in financial need, “to help them continue and/or complete their education.”

Ward Cropley, who retired in 1962 after 43 years with the Kenosha News, established the scholarship endowment fund to provide financial assistance to deserving students. Since 2015, the Foundation has awarded 30 Cropley awards to area students totaling over $80,000.

Howard J. Brown Scholarship

The scholarship honors the late Howard J. Brown, former publisher of the Kenosha News and long-time member of the Kenosha Community Foundation Board of Directors. The Foundation assumed management of the Brown Scholarship Fund in 2019.

Madrigrano-Friebus Scholarship

Established by Gina Madrigrano-Friebus, the scholarship is awarded to a Kenosha County undergraduate woman in their final years at Carthage College or UW-Parkside with an excellent academic record.

More opportunities

Additional scholarships also available include: Irene Buri-Nelson Scholarship at St. James Church, Hartley Family Youth Sailing Scholarship, Doris Kreuscher Colombe Scholarship, Henry A. Link Scholarship, Mary Louise Link Scholarship, A. Allan & Isabel M. Jankus Scholarship, and theManny Mitka Scholarship.

This collection of scholarship funds represents restricted awards provided to particular schools and/or require involvement in a specified, outstanding extracurricular activity. Eligibility criteria vary widely based on the wishes of the donor-advisors and interested parties should contact the Foundation.

The Kenosha Community Foundation, organized in 1926 as a tax-exempt public charity, actively manages permanent endowments established by individuals, families, and business organizations. The foundation manages over $13 million in endowment funds and awards over $750,000 in grants andscholarships to Kenosha area non-profit organizations and students.

The Kenosha Community Foundation welcomes contributions to its 13 scholarship funds from the community at large and all donations are fully tax-deductible. Send donations to Kenosha Community Foundation, 600-52nd Street, Suite 110; Kenosha, WI 53140 and state the scholarship fund(s) you wish to support with the donation.