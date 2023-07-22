The Kenosha Community Foundation has awarded grants totaling more than $56,000 to 18 nonprofit organizations conducting programming in Kenosha County.

The awards ranged between $1,000 to $4,500 and derive from an investment pool reserved for unrestricted grant-making. Successful proposals ranged from responsive educational, arts and nature-based programming, to “bricks and mortar” building repairs.

“This year’s 25 grant applications made for a rigorously competitive grant cycle. We extend ‘thanks’ to the diverse applicants for sharing information and insights into current day needs and priorities." said KCF Executive Director Amy Greil. "Likewise, the KCF Grants Committee merits special appreciation for the extensive time commitment required to arrive at these determinations.

"Fortunately, some of KCF’s legacy donors have had the foresight to direct their financial gifts toward unrestricted endowment funds — the fund “type” most desirable — so that KCF has this perpetual source of funds for competitive grant-making. I am confident that the 2023 grant awards will leave outsized impacts, cutting across all segments of our community.

To learn more about the 2023 Unrestricted Funds grants awards or if interested in making a contribution to the pool of grant funds available for distribution, visit the KCF website or reach out to office staff.

From the Community Foundation’s pool of unrestricted endowment funds, 18 grants were awarded to:

RootPike WIN, for Lincoln Park Lagoon: Buffer Restoration

Shalom Center, for Shalom-to-Home Kit Project.

Kenosha Achievement Center, for Special Education and Therapeutic Coaching

Shepherds College, for Expanding Occupational Experiences in Kenosha County

Kenosha County Food Bank, for the 2023 KCFB Pantry Network Holiday Meal Box Program

Kenosha Aging and Family Services, for KAFASI Senior Nutrition Programs

American Legion, Paul Herrick Post 21, for a "Lift for the Legion" Chair Lift

United Way, toward the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program

Kenosha Public Museum, for the National Geographic's 'Planet or Plastic?' Exhibition

Sharing Center, toward Sweet Home Wisconsin

Grace Welcome Center, toward a coordinated entry

Kenosha YMCA, for Super All Stars Adaptive Sports programs

Womens & Children'ss Horizons, for the Support Group Project for Underserved Populations

BeLEAF Survivors, for Stop Child Abuse & Neglect (SCAN Kenosha)

Kenosha Literacy Council, toward Community Connections

Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, toward the AM Adventure

Kenosha Creative Space, for heating system replacement

Open Wings, for the The Makerspace Project

The Kenosha Community Foundation, organized in 1926 as a tax-exempt public charity, actively manages permanent endowments established by individuals, families, and business organizations. The foundation manages over $14 million in endowment funds and awarded over $750,000 in grants, scholarships, sponsorships, and gifts to Kenosha area not-for-profit organizations and students in 2020.