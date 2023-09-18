The Kenosha Community Foundation is inviting local nonprofit organizations to apply for grant funding from four Field of Interest funds that it manages.

The foundation is seeking proposals to be funded from the following endowments:

OMC Legacy Fund, to enhance the general welfare and quality of life for youth in the greater Kenosha area.

LaFave Family Fund, to promote understanding, communication, and a sense of tolerance between individuals and groups through education, arts, and humanities.

Women’s Fund, to support opportunities for women and children through responsive philanthropy and community involvement.

Arts Fund, which fosters arts programming with the purpose of enhancing the culture, economy, and quality of life in Kenosha County.

Grant criteria, application forms and further advice are available on the foundation’s website at www.kenoshafoundation.org/fieldofinterest-grants/

Applications must be received by the foundation no later than 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25.

In January, the foundation awarded 22 grants valued at over $40,000 to nonprofit organizations and projects that serve Kenosha County residents from the four funds.

For additional questions, contact email@kenoshafoundation.org, or call 262-654-2412.

The Kenosha Community Foundation, organized in 1926 as a tax-exempt public charity, manages permanent endowments established by individuals, families and business organizations. The foundation manages over $13 million in endowment funds and each year awards over $750,000 in grants and scholarships to Kenosha area not-for-profit organizations and students.