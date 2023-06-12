Kenosha Community Health Center announced the appointment on Monday of Dr. Tim Sanborn, MD, MS, as chief clinical officer.

“We are thrilled Dr. Tim Sanborn has joined our team, bringing decades of clinical and administrative experience to strategically grow our services and ensure the highest quality of care.," said Mary Ouimet, CEO of Kenosha Community Health Center.

In his new role, Sanborn will oversee the clinical operations at center, working closely with medical staff to ensure the provision of comprehensive and compassionate care to all patients. His strategic guidance and extensive experience will further strengthen KCHC’s commitment to promoting the health and well-being of the community.

“The Kenosha Community Health Center and Pillar Health are striving to provide patient centered, integrated medical, dental, and behavioral health services with excellence in access, quality, and service in the communities within our scope in Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties. I am excited to be part of a team that brings comprehensive care to all, Sanborn said.

He will be based at the Pillar Health Clinic, located at 4006 Washington Road in Kenosha.

Sanborn has accumulated more than four decades of experience in the healthcare industry.

He served as the director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Medical Center, New York, from 1991 to 2000, where he made significant contributions to the field of cardiology.

He then served as the head of the Division of Cardiology and Vice Chairman of the Department of Medicine at NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Ill., from 2000 to 2018. His most recent engagement was as the medical director and chairman of the Cardiothoracic Department at Froedtert South in Kenosha, from 2018 to 2022.

Sanborn holds several academic appointments at renowned institutions. His contributions include to the programs at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Boston University School of Medicine, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Cornell University Medical College, Northwestern University, University of Chicago, and the Medical College of Wisconsin.

His extensive portfolio includes over 400 peer-reviewed publications in the cardiology and public health literature.

Kenosha Community Health Center is a nonprofit healthcare organization dedicated to providing accessible and comprehensive healthcare services to individuals and families in the Kenosha community. With a team of healthcare professionals and a network of clinics, KCHC delivers high-quality primary and preventive care, dental services, behavioral health services, and more.

For more information, visit www.kenoshachc.org.