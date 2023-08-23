As the saying goes, it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity. It was actually both Wednesday, with temperatures peaking in the upper 90s and the heat index pushing past 100 F.

Kenosha County was under an excessive heat warning until 9 p.m. Wednesday, with an excessive heat watch continuing until Thursday evening as conditions not seen in the region since before the pandemic kept air conditioning turned up high and window blinds closed.

The last time Southern Wisconsin was under an excessive heat watch was in 2016, and the last excessive heat warning was in 2019

Alison Trouy, senior communications specialist for We Energies, said the company's power grid was “built to withstand extreme temperatures,” whether summer heat or winter chills.

On the consumer side, she offered several tips to save on the energy bill as air conditioners are worked overtime to combat the heat.

“Close blinds and shades to keep the sun out, delay heat-producing activities such as cooking until evenings and use a fan — circulating cool air makes rooms feel cooler and distributes air more evenly,” Trouy advised.

Kenosha Fire Department Battalion Chief Norman Hoening said the department had responded to some difficulty breathing calls and several false smoke alarms, caused by the high humidity triggering sensors.

However, heat-related visits to the hospital seemed to be limited. According to Annette Guye-Kordus, public affairs coordinator for Aurora Health, Aurora Medical Center’s emergency room had not seen any heat-related cases as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.

She said staff attributed this to the relatively moderate temperatures earlier in the week, especially at night, allowing people to cope. Whether there would be a spike by Thursday was to be determined.

Local businesses

Local businesses were also contending with the high temperatures, with some closing outdoor seating, such as at the Daily Dose Café on 60th Street.

Manager Keegan Ronan said it was a safety precaution for staff as well as customers, allowing them to keep the small building cool by limiting traffic in and out the front door.

“We just don’t want people overheating,” Ronan said. “Better safe than sorry.”

The heat had changed people’s appetites.

“No soup today,” Ronan said, laughing. Instead, the cucumber and hummus wrap was the go-to menu item.

With the heat comes another certainty: ice cream. Tom Hawes, son of the owner of Sandy’s Popper, said they’d had customers since the moment they opened. He said he expected a big rush by the evening Wednesday.

“When it gets warm out, it gets busy,” Hawes said. “People come down and get ice cream. It’s great weather for ice cream.”

Cooling centers

Residents looking to get out of the heat could drop by the several Kenosha County cooling centers, including any public library. Kahlil Griffin, branch manager of the Simmons and Uptown libraries, said he’d seen a notable influx of people dropping in to keep cool.

“We’re open to everybody, we don’t deny anybody,” Griffin said. “We feel it’s necessary to accommodate what people need. People think we’re just books, but we’re more than that, we’re for the community.”

Offering library space as a cooling center was an easy fit into their overall community goals, Griffin said.

“We try to fulfill whatever people need when we can, whether as a cooling center or other services,” he said.

Pet safety

The Wisconsin Humane Society put out alerts on keeping pets safe during the hot weather.

The organization warned not to leave animals in cars, where temperatures can quickly climb, even with windows open.

Walks with pets should be done in the early morning or after sunset during hot days, and owners should test the pavement with their palms to see if it’s too hot for animal paws.

Owners should be cautious with older, overweight and snub-nosed dogs, or those with heart or lung diseases. If animals display any signs of heat stroke, such as panting, difficulty breathing, vomiting, diarrhea, confusion, rapid pulse, bright red gums, or blue tongue or lips, they should be treated immediately.

The animal should be moved to a cool place, and their body temperature lowered with cool, not icy, water. Owners should then contact their vet.

Other tips for owners’ furry friends can be found in the Get Out and About section of today's Kenosha News, Page D10.

For Kenosha Unified School District, morning outdoor practices were allowed to continue, under Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association protocols, until noon. After 12 p.m., outdoor activity after noon was either moved indoors or cancelled according to Chief Communications Officer Tanya Ruder.

“We have emphasized the importance of hydration to coaches,” Ruder said.

In the Western county, a bonus Bristol Woodstock show by the Dirty Rotten Scoundrels was postponed due to “extreme heat concerns.” A reschedule date will be determined.