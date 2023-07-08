More than 100 Kenosha County area students graduated from Carthage College during its May 26-28 commencement ceremony.

Students receiving diplomas included (listed by hometown, with honors earned):

B

ristol

Brystal Schultz, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Colten Schultz, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Management; and Mason Yee, with a Bachelor of Arts in Management.

Burlington

Tyler Adam, Bachelor of Arts in Geographic Information; and Alexandria Naber, cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Kenosha

Mackenzie Aldrich, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Camila Alfaro, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Giana Apostol, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience and Biology; Claire Bevec, with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication; Savannah Bezotte, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work; Simone Birriel, with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Criminal Justice; Kathrine Boffer, with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Management; Gabriela Booth, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education; Anthony Caldwell, Bachelor of Arts in Marketing; Christopher Catunao, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Elvira Chiappetta, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and International Political Economy; and Marie Christenson, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design.

Also: Jessica Clevenger, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English; Thomas Coffey, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Finance; Brandon Davis, with a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science; Emily Ebert, with a Bachelor of Arts in Social welfare; Mona Fahad, with a Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience; Kaylee Feest, with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance; Caitlyn Feldpausch, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics; Tristan Fitzgerald, with a Bachelor of Arts in Exercise and Sport Science; Jenna Gianakos, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Jessica Golinski, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Music and Biology; Dante Guarascio, with a Bachelor of Arts in Management and Marketing; Rujanna Hammond, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Science; Taylor Hill, with a Master of Education; Dakota Horton, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Riley Hughes, with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Marketing; Hannah Huss, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and Management; Alexander Hutson, with a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Science; and Marco Infusino ,with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.

Also: Qasim Iqbal, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Mathematics; Liza Iqbal, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Mathematics; Noah Jensen, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Data Science; Norris Jones, with a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education; Cassandra Jones-Phillips, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Management; Marina Katanaeva, cum laude with a Master of Science in Business Design and Innovation; Lexy Klawonn, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education; Zach Kozmer, with a Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience; Savannah Kroeger, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Music; Keith Kutzler, with a Master of Education in Sports Leadership in Education; Alexis Lalonde, with a Bachelor of Arts in International Political Economy; Talia Larsen, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Exercise and Sport Science; Catherine Larson, magna cum laude with a Master of Education in English as a Second Language; Aubriana Maedke, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Finance; Carla Margetson, cum laude with a Master of Education; Alexis Mattox, with a Bachelor of Arts in Exercise and Sport Science; and Jacob Mayer, with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Chemistry.

Also: Mary McAuly, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Science Psychology; Cynthia Medina, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Engineering; Edelmar Morales-Rivera, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication; Emma Mortensen, with a Bachelor of Arts in Exercise and Sport Science; Katiann Nelson, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education and Music; Michael Neu, with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology; Lindsey Neu, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Art Education and Studio Arts; Caitlin Preuss, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Music, Music Theater and Theatre-Directing; Destiney Ramon, cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; James Ritchhart, with a Bachelor of Arts in French and International Political Economy; Samantha Rohlman, cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Justin Rummelhart, with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Finance; Nathan Schnabel with a Bachelor of Management and Marketing; and Michael Stell, with a Bachelor of Arts in Management and Marketings.

Also: Jacquay Terrien, with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication; Alvin Theckedath, cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Brianna Thompson, cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Cody Tostrud, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Physics; Julia Wade with a Master of Education in Teacher Leadership; Victoria Wheeler, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Data Science; Sarah Young, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience; Emily Zank, with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology; Jacob Zarifian, with a Bachelor of Arts in Management; Ruiqing Zhu, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Music, Music Theatre and Theatre-Directing; Taylor Zorn, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science; and Brianna Zuraitis, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Mount Pleasant

Jayden Davis, with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and Sociology; and Brian Dean, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Music.

Pleasant Prairie

Samantha Arizmendi, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish; Kerigann Ballard, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry; Gabrielle Bennett-Alfaro, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing; Gemma DelFrate, with a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction; Ayanna Ester, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and Management; Elena Johns, with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work; Anders Johnson, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience; Jessica Massimo, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and Management; Alexis Menendez, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Environmental Science; Ivana Romanovic, with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Economics; Kaitlyn Schroeder, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and Special Education; Eric Taylor, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in International Political Economy and French; Lauren Wienke, with a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design; Amber Williams, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing; and Melissa Yule, with a Bachelor of Arts in Management.

Salem

Andrew Colletti, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Studio Arts; Bret Duenkel, with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication; and Jake Mueller, with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and Management.

Sturtevant

Anthony Aviles, ith a Bachelor of Arts in Management.

Trevor

Cameron Krueger, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design’ and Ryan Schumacher, with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting.

Twin Lakes

Jordan Ball, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science.