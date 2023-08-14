Seventy Kenosha County area students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May at Camp Randall stadium and the Kohl Center.

Graduates (with degrees and honors earned) included:

Bristol

Luke O’Neill, with a Doctor of Law; and Jarrett Reiter, graduated with distinction with a Bachelor of Science in Economics.

Kansasville

Becca Tondi with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management and Human Resources, Operations and Technology Management and Supply Chain Management.

Kenosha

Jamie Cummings with a Master of Physician Assistant Studies; Jacob Fischer with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; River Frayer with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics; Sarah Fredrickson with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Real Estate and Urban Land Economics; Matt Gee with a Bachelor of Science of Economics; Benjamin Goss with a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology; Lauren Gossard with a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology and International Studies; and Samuel Herzog with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering.

Also:, Joseph Hillstrom with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering; Valentin Iaquinta with a Bachelor of Science in Neurobiology with comprehensive honors; Victoria Isetts graduated with distinction with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Gwendolyn Johnson with a Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering; MJ Joseph with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Manveer Kaur with a Master of Social Work; Paige Kent with a Doctor of Law; Alyssa Klausegger with a Master of Social Work; and Elle Krellwitz with a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Ecology.

Also: Aiden Moore, graduated with distinction, with a Bachelor of Science in Biology; Luke Nosek with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management and Human Resources and Marketing; Garrett Olson with a Bachelor of Science in Materials Science and Engineering; Bryant Petersen with a Doctor of Law; Michael Pienkos with a Bachelor of Science of Biochemistry with comprehensive honors; Isabella Puterbaugh with a Bachelor of Science in Food Science; and Isabella Ricker, graduated with distinction, with a Bachelor of Arts in Gender Studies with comprehensive honors in Woman’s Studies, Legal Studies and Political Science.

Also: Joyce Riphagen with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism with honors in the Liberal Arts; Blake Root with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Allison Schaver with a Bachelor of Science in Economics; Sindhu Shankar, graduated with highest distinction, with a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology; Navpreet Singh with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Zachary Spangler with a Bachelor of Science in Japanese and Psychology; and Claire Swartz, graduated with distinction, with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering.

Also: Conor Villarreal with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Vincent Watring, graduated with distinction, with a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology; Carly Wright with a Master of Science in Educational Psychology; Winnie Xie with a Master of Accountancy; and Kelly Zhang with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and International Studies.

Pleasant Prairie

Tony Busko with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Britney Duratinsky with a Bachelor of Computer Science; Mason French with a Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering; Megan Gahart with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Gender and Women’s Studies; Israh Gharib, graduated with distinction, with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics; Hezekiah Gillies with a Bachelor of Science in Biology; and Nayef Hamdan, graduated with distinction, with a Bachelor of Science in Neurobiology with Honors in the Liberal Arts.

Also: Emily Krause with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology; John Laken with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering; Eric Miesbauer with a Doctor of Pharmacy; Noah Montague with a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology; Will Newby with a Bachelor of Science in Genetics and Genomics; Morgan Schmit with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Sciences and Disorders, Linguistics and Psychology; and Will Steck with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Investment and Banking.

Also: Caroline Titel with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Nicholas Weber with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Max Winslow with a Bachelor of Science in Neurobiology; and Maeve Wisniewski with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Salem

Tommasina Capelli with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Arts; Ashlyn Friedrichs with a Bachelor of Science in Consumer Behavior and Marketplace Studies; Kayla Konwent with a Master of Science in Sports Leadership; Connor Macleod, with distinction, with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting, Finance and Investment and Banking; and Neha Patel with a Bachelor of Science in Consumer Behavior and Marketplace Studies.

Trevor

Blair Steele with a Bachelor of Science in Economics; and Connor Stickels with a Master of Science in Real Estate and Urban Land Economics.

Twin Lakes

Delany Hinz with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and a Master of Public Health; Clayton Letourneau, graduated with distinction, with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting; Elizabeth Lucik with a Bachelor of Science in Genetics and Genomics; Savannah Meyers with a Master of Public Health; and Aryanna Rita with a Bachelor of Science in Global Health.