A total of 101 Kenosha County area students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s spring 2023 dean’s list, dean’s honor list, high honor roll and honor roll.
To be eligible, a student must meet their own college’s set of grade point average requirements and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
All below are members of the dean’s list, unless noted (listed by hometown):
Bristol: Klav Bayon; Monika Panszczyk; Evan Pittam, dean’s honor list; and Jerrett Reiter.
Kansasville: Peter Rockwell, high honor roll and Becca Tondi.
Kenosha: Hannah Altergott; Samuel Arnold; Emily Asmann; Anthony Babu; Julia Bado; Sean Baltes, honor roll; Martin Blagoev; Brooke Carmichael; Camren Cheney; Ellie Clark; Lindsey Colin; Lily Dawson, dean’s honor list; Samantha Debartolo honor roll; Hayden Dippel; Jack Esser; River Frayer; Isabella Gardina; Aharon Heinemann; Valentin Iaquinta; Victoria Isetts, dean’s honor list; Shelby Jantz; Jo Jarrett, honor roll; Wylie Knight; and Elle Krellwitz.
Also: Henry Lewis, dean’s honor list; William Mata, dean’s honor list; Alyssa McClelland; Dan Mleczko; Aiden Moore; Veronica Munguia; Sarah Neu, dean’s honor list; Amanda Palmen; Michael Pienkos; Isaac Prince; Isabella Ricker; Charles Riley, dean’s honor list; Joyce Riphagen; Leila Santana; Charlotte Scarmardo; Alec Schabowsky; Shu Lan Schaut; Sindhu Shankar; Diana Shimon; Giancarlo Smith; Zachary Spangler; Claire Swartz, dean’s honor list; Dhvani Trivedi; Roman Varty; Brianna Warren; Vincent Watring; Kane Wolchuk, dean’s honor list; and Jaden Zuzinec, dean’s honor list.
Pleasant Prairie: Gavin Austin; Zoe Beddigs; Joshua Cao; Vincent Chiappetta, dean’s honor list; Kara Clark; Lauren Claypool; Gabi Conidi; McKenzie Cope; Britney Duratinsky; Thomas Erickson, dean’s honor list; Jaxon Ford; Megan Gahart; Israh Gharib; Alyssa Jarchow; Rosemarie Laitinen; Madison Leinenweber; Megan Marifern; Conor Neill; Elizabeth Pringle Burkhalter; Cassandra Semenas, dean’s honor list; Hunter Sobocinski; Jack Steck; and Olivia Valentine.
Powers Lake: Anna Carroll
Salem: William DeGoey; Ashlyn Friedrichs, dean’s honor list; Kayla Hartlaub, dean’s honor list; Connor MacLeod; Abby Mallace; Neha Patel, dean’s honor list; Zoe Shanaver; Colten Tramburg; and Alexandra Wells.
Silver Lake: Katie Sullivan
Trevor: Daniella Aronson; Brian Deisher; Maddie Hoffman; and Antonio Troyer.
Twin Lakes: Ernie Dippold; Taylor Kamholz; Elizabeth Lucik; Angelina Olson; and Corey Patrick.